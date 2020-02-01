Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reiterated an average rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of MIC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 469,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,121. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

