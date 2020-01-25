Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.87

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $2.90. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

