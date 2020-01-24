MacroGenics Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MacroGenics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.31. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

