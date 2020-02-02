Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Receives $15.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 764.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $24,810,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 973,574 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 16,650,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,336,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

