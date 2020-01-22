Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) Trading Up 733.3%

Shares of Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) were up 733.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 41,910 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 53,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF)

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices.

