MadCap Software Marks Another Year of Strong Growth in 2019

San Diego, CA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — , Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, today announced that the company has achieved another year of strong growth in 2019. Year-to-date, revenue from new license sales alone is up 21% over the same time period in 2018. Fueling the growth is the rapid adoption of the cloud-based MadCap Central and the , which alone have seen 150% growth year over year.

Strong sales from North America and Europe, as well as the Asia-Pacific region, have contributed to MadCap Software’s overall financial performance. Today, more than 20,000 organizations worldwide rely on MadCap Software’s desktop and cloud-based solutions to create, review and deliver modern self-support websites, training content, learning and development programs, technical documentation, and knowledge management centers.

To better support its rapidly growing global customer base, the company officially opened its Austin, TX office and relocated corporate headquarters to larger offices in San Diego in 2019. The addition of the Austin office has enabled an increase in pre- and post-sales support for customers across Europe, eastern Canada, and the central and eastern regions in the United States, who represent nearly 70% of MadCap Software’s customer base.

MadCap Software’s strong financial performance follows its recent recognition as one of the Top Workplaces 2019 by The San Diego Union-Tribune. A winner of the award in 2017 and 2018, this marks the third year in a row that MadCap Software has been named a leading workplace by the company’s employees.

“Since founding MadCap Software 14 years ago, our mission has been to create a superior experience for both our customers and the dedicated professionals on our team who support them,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “For the month of October, and in conjunction with our latest product releases, we have shown a year-over-year increase of 51% in new license revenue alone. This strong financial growth is a great testament to our focus on empowering our team to drive industry-first product innovations and deliver exceptional support, which has enabled us to achieve an intensely loyal customer base and rapid adoption of our solutions worldwide.”

MadCap Software Continues Leadership with Industry-First Product Introductions

Since MadCap Software was founded in 2006, customer adoption has been driven by a combination of innovative, state-of-the-art products and best-in-class service and support. In 2019, MadCap Software has extended its track record of product innovation. With the rollout of MadCap AMS, the company for the first time allowed users to purchase everything they need on a single license subscription. Additionally, two major releases of and in 2019 introduced several new features and enhancements, including fully redesigned user interfaces and a number of industry firsts. Key 2019 industry firsts include:

Patent-Pending Micro Content Authoring – MadCap Flare is the first software for technical authoring and documentation that offers the ability to author new and tag existing content as micro content. With the new built-in Micro Content Editor in MadCap Flare, writers can go beyond topic-based authoring and create new micro content or tag existing content as micro content that can be easily digested by chatbots and other machine-learning and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Drag-and-Drop Import of Multiple File Types – In a first for the industry, MadCap Flare enables users to simply drag and drop any number of Microsoft® Word and other file type— such as image files, PDFs, and Excel spreadsheets among others—directly into Flare for a simplified content import workflow. Additionally, a completely redesigned import wizard simplifies the process of customizing the import of Word files and adds new options for streamlining the conversion process.

Responsive Content Personalization in Flare – MadCap Flare is the only professional authoring and publishing solution that lets authors create and publish responsive HTML5 output out of the box with top and side navigation—which more closely resembles a modern, search engine-optimized, and fully customizable informational website. In 2019, it has added an intelligent, responsive content functionality, so text, images and video can be automatically modified based on the screen to provide the most appropriate and personalized content to end users, regardless of device, format or user type.

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics – MadCap Flare and Central offer the first BI and data analytics capabilities for both private and public-facing technical documentation. Now authors can garner valuable user analytics on Flare-generated content to analyze and continuously improve their content, thereby increasing self-help, ticket deflection, and overall user satisfaction.

In 2019, MadCap Software also introduced major new updates to 9.0 that streamline the processes of contributing and reviewing content, and added several enhancements to 11 for translation management.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software is a trusted resource for more than 20,000 companies around the globe for single-source, multi-channel authoring and publishing solutions designed to streamline the process of developing and delivering training content, learning and development programs, technical documentation, online Help, knowledge bases, and more. From authoring, publishing and translation, to cloud-based project and content management, to contribution and review in the cloud, you can streamline content delivery and manage the entire content development lifecycle with MadCap Software. MadCap Software’s services include product training, consulting services, translation and localization, and an advanced developer certification program. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Austin, TX, MadCap Software is home to some of the most experienced software architects and product experts in the content development industry. Learn more about MadCap Software at .

MadCap Software, the MadCap Software logo, MadCap Authoring and Management System, MadCap Central, and MadCap Flare, are trademarks or registered trademarks of MadCap Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other marks are the properties of their respective owners.

