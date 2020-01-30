Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.37

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 2315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.62.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Madison Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

