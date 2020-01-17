Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

MSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 119.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 60.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $304.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.34. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $247.57 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

