Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSG. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

MSG stock opened at $296.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.12.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio