MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

