MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.14 (Strong Buy) from the seven analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver’s rating score has improved by 3.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $16.37 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MAG Silver an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,651. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com