MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.46

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $13.75. MAG Silver shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 207,895 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. We view the JV approval of Juanicipio as positive. In our view, the approval will likely not surprise many given the large amount of underground development that has already taken place, but it should remove any doubt that may have still been in the market. The slightly higher capex figure versus the 2017 PEA is in line with our prior assumptions and well telegraphed by MAG. Average annual production of 11.7Moz silver was a bit light versus our prior estimates but is still robust. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 218.65 and a quick ratio of 217.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.44.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Richard Peter Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,513 shares in the company, valued at C$974,346.33.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

