Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Up 37.1% in January

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,424,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAGS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 million, a PE ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 1.19. Magal Security Systems has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

