Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Down 25%

Magellan Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MAGE)’s share price dropped 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 2,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Mexico. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver District project area that consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims, 6 patented lode claims, an Arizona State Exploration Permit of 334.85 acres, and 23 unpatented mill site claims covering an area of approximately 2,000 acres located north of Yuma in southwest Arizona.

