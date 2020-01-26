Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGLN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Magellan Health stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.