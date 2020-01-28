Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 74,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

