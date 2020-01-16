Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,892,000 after buying an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,616,000 after buying an additional 163,911 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,504,000 after buying an additional 266,049 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

