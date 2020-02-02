Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of Approx $4.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

