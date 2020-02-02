Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.08-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

