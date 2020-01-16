Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of MGTA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 120,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $525.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.27. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). Sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,202 shares of company stock worth $677,911. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 488,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $631,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

