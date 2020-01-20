Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report $83.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.90 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $72.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $318.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $318.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $351.95 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $359.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 8,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,651. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,495,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

