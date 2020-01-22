Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,495,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

