Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $519.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

