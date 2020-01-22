Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. TheStreet raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of MX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 1,355,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,949. The company has a market cap of $497.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.92. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 790,969 shares of company stock worth $10,380,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $327,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

