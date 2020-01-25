Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,459,123.60 in Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 97,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $564,290.65.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,121,646.23.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 25,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 50,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $639,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 60,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 100,055 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,708.95.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 67,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $871,786.48.

On Monday, October 28th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $3,047,343.84.

On Friday, October 25th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 59,414 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $773,570.28.

MX stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $506.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks