Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,203,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 849,518 shares of company stock worth $11,019,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 386,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,501. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?