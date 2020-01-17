Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE MX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,501. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $480.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,203,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 849,518 shares of company stock worth $11,019,784 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

