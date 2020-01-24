Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

MGY traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 16,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,794.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?