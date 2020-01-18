Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 1,033,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $252,771.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 675,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 324,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 336,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 660,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

