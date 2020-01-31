Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,399. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,771.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com