Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 5.00

Media coverage about Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) has been trending extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Magnum Goldcorp earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. Magnum Goldcorp has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $363,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

