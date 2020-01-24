Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR remained flat at $$12.60 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.08. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $12.87.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

