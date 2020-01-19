Main Street Capital Co. Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

MAIN opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.76. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

