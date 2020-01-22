Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $189.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNSB shares. TheStreet downgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

