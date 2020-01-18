MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for MakeMyTrip in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $181.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MMYT. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,216,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,662,000 after buying an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,351.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,298,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,269,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.7% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 351,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 57,799 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

