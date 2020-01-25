MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut MakeMyTrip from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.07. 268,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

