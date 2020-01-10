Malaysia’s Go Noodle House opens first Singapore restaurant

Malaysian restaurant brand Go Noodle House has launched in Singapore – and is now preparing to enter five other Asia-Pacific markets.

The new Somerset outlet is the brand’s second overseas location and is a step forward in its plans to expand throughout the region to New Zealand, Vietnam, South Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It already operates a restaurant in Melbourne.

Co-founder Lee Hon Wai based the business on a yellow rice wine noodle soup broth traditionally prepared by fellow co-founder Alvin Tan Kok Meng’s mother.

The franchise has since seen extensive queues at all its locations in Malaysia, where it sells 18,000 bowls daily since opening in Kuala Lumpur in 2014.