Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 47.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

MBUU traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 198,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $900.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

