Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Update

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 910,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 97,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 47.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

