Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $851.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

