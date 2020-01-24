Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

MBUU stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. 5,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,624. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $851.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $2,648,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

