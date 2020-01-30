Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Svb Leerink cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.65. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $27.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,038,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 559,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

