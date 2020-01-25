Man Group (LON:EMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

LON:EMG traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.55 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 16,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?