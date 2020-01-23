Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $159.04

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $159.04 and traded as low as $152.45. Man Group shares last traded at $155.25, with a volume of 742,346 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Man Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays cut Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Man Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 178.89 ($2.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 16,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

