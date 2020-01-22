Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded Man Group to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Man Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 178.89 ($2.35).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 153.40 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.91. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83.

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 16,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio