Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Shares Down 3.9%

Man Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) shares traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, 840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Man Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

