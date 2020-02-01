Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.40

News coverage about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Manchester United’s ranking:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a PE ratio of 168.83, a P/E/G ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading: Quiet Period