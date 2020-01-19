Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a daily sentiment score of 0.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Manchester United’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $20.25 on Friday. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $815.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.11, a P/E/G ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?