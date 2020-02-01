Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

MANH stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 708,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

