Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,663. The company has a market cap of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

